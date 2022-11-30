Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Drug and alcohol deaths increasing among US adults 65 and older, CDC says

Drug and alcohol deaths are increasing among adults 65 and older in the US, CDC data shows.
Drug and alcohol deaths are increasing among adults 65 and older in the US, CDC data shows.(weisspaarz.com via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Deadly drug misuse and alcohol abuse appear to be on the rise among older Americans, according to two new reports released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Death rates from drug overdoses among adults 65 and older have more than tripled in the past two decades, increasing more among men than women between 2000 and 2020.

The data also showed some racial differences, suggesting that alcohol-induced death rates in adults 65 and older were highest for American Indian or Alaska Native adults, followed by Hispanic, white, Black and Asian adults. Non-Hispanic Black men 65 and older had higher drug overdose death rates than white and Hispanic men, while white women 75 and older had the highest rate of death from drug overdoses.

Researchers didn’t analyze what factors could be driving the increases, but say it is not unreasonable to think that the forces affecting younger people also affect people 65 and older.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an...
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Padilla enters transfer portal
Rise in retail thefts hurt business owners
North Liberty jewelry store loses about $30,000 of merchandise after break-in
James Siegel, 42.
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter
Plane crash in Batesville, Arkansas
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas

Latest News

The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
At least 2 dead as southern towns assess storm damage and tornado threat continues
The Mauna Loa eruption flow is 4.5 miles from the main highway on Hawaii's Big Island.
Hawaii officials plan as Mauna Loa lava gets closer to major highway
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has now released the name of the two people killed in a...
Victims identified in deadly crash on bridge between Marquette, Prairie du Chien
The founder and leader of the Oath Keepers -- and one of his top associates -- were found...
Oath Keepers founder found guilty of sedition
Police in Fort Dodge are investigating a homicide, after a newborn baby went missing.
Fort Dodge police search for body of newborn baby