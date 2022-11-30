Show You Care
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter

James Siegel, 42.
James Siegel, 42.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in the 3900 block of Northwood Drive NE back in May is free after the Linn County Attorney’s Office motioned to dismiss the charge against him.

James Siegel reportedly told police he shot 39-year-old Ty Casey in the upper chest after Casey threw a glancing punch at him. Court documents say that Casey then threw another punch at Siegel, but missed. That’s when Siegel told investigators he fired a second shot at point-blank range.

Casey was pronounced dead at the scene. Siegel was charged with Voluntary Manslaughter.

The Linn County Attorney’s Office filed a motion to have the case dismissed, citing that it violated Iowa’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law, which allows defendants to justify the use of deadly force in cases of self-defense in violent crimes.

The Iowa District Court ordered that the case be dismissed on November 20th, 2022.

