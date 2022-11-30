Amid Election Day errors and changes, recount underway in Linn County statehouse race

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County election officials began a recount today in House District 87, which covers Marion and parts of Linn County.

Democrat Elizabeth Wilson is leading Republican Susie Weinacht by around 300 votes, which a Linn County election official said is much more than the number of votes usually changed in a recount. But, this recount comes after two errors on election day from the Linn County Auditor’s Office.

The Linn County Supervisor’s race wasn’t posted on a ballot in Putnam Township on Election Day. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller (D) apologized for the error. Secretary of State Paul Pate (R), who Miller lost to in the most recent election, also criticized Miller and Linn County for originally overcounting ballots by 600. The overcounting mistake was eventually fixed.

Jim Conklin, who is the recount representative for Susie Weinacht, said this recount will help determine if any more mistakes occurred while counting ballots. He said this will also help people, who have a perception the election was rigged.

“One or two votes here or there isn’t what we are doing,” Conklin said. “There were so many mistakes. Why not do a recount? It’s within the law, so let’s do it.”

The recount today was delayed after a ballot counting machine for absentee ballots malfunctioned. Linn County Election Officials told TV9 the error didn’t happen during the election and it was waiting on the machine’s vendor to fix it.

Wilson (D) said she was surprised when she heard about the recount since she won by around 300 votes. Regardless, she supports another ‘check’ to give more people confidence in Iowa’s elections.

