Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

2 killed in small plane crash in Torrance

A small single-engine plane crashed at the Zamperini Field Torrance Airport Wednesday.
A small single-engine plane crashed at the Zamperini Field Torrance Airport Wednesday.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed during a landing at a Los Angeles-area a airport on Wednesday, killing two people on board, authorities said.

The single-engine Arion Lightning went down at about 11 a.m. as the pilot tried to land at Torrance Municipal Airport-Zamperini Field in suburban Torrance, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.

Both people on the plane died, Torrance City Councilman Aurelio Mattucci told the Los Angeles Daily News.

Kevin Conlon, 35, of Torrance was working in a nearby hangar when he heard a pop. He didn’t hear any noise indicating that the plane was having trouble before it crashed, he told the Daily News.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
Plane crash in Batesville, Arkansas
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
James Siegel, 42.
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an...
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Padilla enters transfer portal
Rise in retail thefts hurt business owners
North Liberty jewelry store loses about $30,000 of merchandise after break-in

Latest News

Solon bakery donates over 100 gingerbread house “kits” to Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s...
Solon bakery donates over 100 gingerbread house “kits” to Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital
Solon bakery donates over 100 gingerbread house “kits” to Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s...
Solon bakery donates over 100 gingerbread house “kits” to Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital
The Bidens count down the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting Wednesday night.
National Christmas Tree blazes to life with Biden lighting
The Bidens count down the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting Wednesday night.
Bidens, LL Cool J countdown the National Christmas Tree Lighting
Lunch in the loft concert
Cedar Rapids Church holds first 'Lunch in the Loft' concert