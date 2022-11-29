Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say

Bianca Robinson is facing murder charges in connection to the woman's death.
By Elaine Emerson and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A woman died after being hit in the head with a rake, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said 53-year-old Marcia Averett was found unconscious Sept. 30. She died at the hospital just under a month later Oct. 20.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, Averett had head trauma and a 4-5 inch cut on the side of her forehead.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she had to be intubated and treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed, police said.

Averett’s husband told police his wife was hit on the head with a rake.

Officers saw blood in the area and spoke to several witnesses who said a woman riding a bicycle hit Averett in the head with the lawn tool.

Averett’s husband told police he had heard the woman involved was named Bianca and was known to frequent the area on her bike, according to the arrest report.

After several neighbor tips, LVMPD found a Bianca Robinson living in a nearby apartment who owned a bike matching the description given, the report said.

When interviewed by police, Robinson said she would often ride her bike in the area where the incident happened but “had no memory” of the rake incident, the arrest report stated.

The report went on to state that a neighbor told police that Robinson may suffer from psychiatric problems.

Robinson was arrested Oct. 24 on a battery charge but is now facing a murder charge, according to court records.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims identified in deadly crash on bridge between Marquette, Prairie du Chien
The U.S. Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River at Marquette, Iowa, on July 11, 2010.
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Peosta Police Department
Explosions in rural Peosta explained
The Dubuque Police Department
Two teenagers charged after alleged marijuana sale in Dubuque

Latest News

Eleni Kassa, 31, was a dedicated mother, family members said.
Missing mother from Tennessee found dead inside car trunk in Detroit suburb
Democrat Elizabeth Wilson (left) and Republican Susie Weinacht (right) are running against each...
Linn County approves recount in House District 73 race
President Joe Biden is shown Tuesday with, from left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
Biden hosts congressional leaders on lame-duck sprint
Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the...
US consumer confidence falls in November for 2nd month
Biden meets with congressional leaders