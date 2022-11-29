Student of the Month reaches rare accomplishments in music

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - November Student of the Month Ava Miles has accomplished something her senior year at Cedar Rapids Jefferson that not many people ever have. That’s as she balances sports, academics, and achieves high marks in music, all with a positive attitude.

“Her presence, she just exudes joy, and that’s very contagious wherever she goes, whatever she is doing,” said Jesse Bunge, Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School vocal music director.

Miles said she wanted to do as many things as she could her final year of high school. Her activities include going out for cross-country for the first time this year, along with cheerleading, tennis, student council, show choir, among others.

Her cross country coach echoes Bunge’s praises.

“Ava is a talented student at Jefferson. She is involved in many things and still continues to hold a GPA over 4. In cross-country, Ava was a leader for her teammates. Many of her teammates look up to her and go to her for advice and guidance. She works hard in and out of the classroom.”

One of the activities she shines at the most is music.

“I have been involved in music ever since I can remember,” Miles said. “One of my very first memories is the daddy daughter music together classes.”

She’s one of the best in the state. She was accepted into the All-State Music Festival Band her sophomore year, the next year, into All-State Orchestra, and her senior year, into All-State Choir.

“That was one of my biggest accomplishments,” Miles said.

“It’s rather unheard of, it’s pretty rare, to have a student make it in every single All-State ensemble – the band, and the orchestra, and the choir,” said Bunge.

Her next step, though, is helping others. She plans to go to college as a pre-med major. She volunteered at an emergency room as a patient and family ambassador, and said it was an amazing experience. Her decision is inspired in part by experience, and in part by her family.

“My mom was diagnosed with a really rare skin disease called scleromyxedema, only about 100 people have ever had it worldwide,” said Miles. “That was a huge motivator for me because there is no cure.”

She’s helping her community, too. “I started an organization called CR Healthy Skin, which goes around the city and provides things like sunscreen dispensers, hand and foot warmers for Willis Dady homeless services,” Miles said.

Accomplishing everything, while always making time for music. “It is something I love to do.”

