Solon School District asks voters to approve $25 million bond vote

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - $25 million worth of renovations and additions could be coming to the Solon School District. But first, at least 60% of voters need to approve a bond this Spring for these upgrades. That’s why the district wants to hear from residents right now through a community survey.

New turf at Spartan Stadium, more classroom space at the intermediate school, an indoor practice facility for various sports and extracurriculars; these are all part of the new facility master plan for the Solon School District as a part of the bond.

“We’re looking to the next 10 to 15 years with this facilities plan, which will be a little more aggressive as we look to accommodate the anticipation of 500 new homes in the next 10 years,” said Solon Community School District Superintendent, Davis Eidahl.

The district is promising that, if approved, this bond would not change voters’ tax rate, which the schools levy about $0.16 for every $1,000 of taxable valuation. Supporters say that means property taxes wouldn’t change.

“All this bond would do would provide us the authority to go back up to that 4.05 mark which would not have any impact on taxes, on raising the current property tax rate,” said Eidahl.

Some voters are in support of most of the bond vote.

The added classroom space, improved transportation facility, and renovations to the administration building are top priority for them. But they question other additions, like new turf and the indoor facility.

“I would like to see some more priority given to more academic extra-curricular activities,” said voter and Father of Two SCSD Students, Kelly Edmonds. “I know there have been some programs that have had funding cuts or transportation cuts. Robotics, debate, that sort of thing.”

Voting is set for this March.

