Short-Lived Chill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Strong northwest wind continues to flow in behind a cold front that brought rain and snow to the state. As temperatures drop tonight and winds stay strong we can expect a wind chill in the single digits to start our Wednesday. Quickly, however, by Thursday, the wind swings back to the south bringing 40 and 50-degree highs back to the state. Welcome to an Iowa November. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.