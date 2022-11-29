Show You Care
Rain/snow possible today, minor accumulation north

Plan on a chance of rain and snow today. Accumulation look to mainly occur over our northwest zone.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re watching the next cold front that is still set to move across eastern Iowa today. While there might be an isolated shower this morning, most of this will occur this afternoon into the early evening. It still looks like most of the snow accumulation will be confined to the northwest zone, though minor accumulation of a few tenths of an inch can’t be ruled out as far southeast as Cedar Rapids or Dubuque. For many of us, this event won’t produce much snow. For any spots that pick up minor accumulation, there may be some slick roads for the evening drive. The wind will come up quickly as the front moves through, leading to a windy night and a blustery day tomorrow. The rebound in temperature happens already by Thursday with some 40s possible, then some lower 50s by Friday.

