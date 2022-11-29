Show You Care
Linn County approves recount in House District 73 race

Democrat Elizabeth Wilson (left) and Republican Susie Weinacht (right) are running against each...
Democrat Elizabeth Wilson (left) and Republican Susie Weinacht (right) are running against each other in the Iowa House District 73 race, which covers part of southeast Cedar Rapids and the north and east portion of Marion.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Supervisors have approved a recount in the Iowa House District 73 race.

The unofficial results had Democrat Elizabeth Wilson beating Republican Susie Weinacht by 305 votes, out of 14,000, in the Nov. 8 General Election.

District 73 covers part of southeast Cedar Rapids and the north and east portion of Marion.

Under Iowa law supervisors are required to approve requests for recount. Recounts are free to candidates if the margin of victory is one percent. In this recount, Weinacht was required to pay $150 to the Iowa Secretary of State because it was outside that margin of victory.

Harlem Globetrotters to come to Dubuque next spring
