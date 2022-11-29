Linn County approves recount in House District 73 race

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Supervisors have approved a recount in the Iowa House District 73 race.

The unofficial results had Democrat Elizabeth Wilson beating Republican Susie Weinacht by 305 votes, out of 14,000, in the Nov. 8 General Election.

District 73 covers part of southeast Cedar Rapids and the north and east portion of Marion.

Under Iowa law supervisors are required to approve requests for recount. Recounts are free to candidates if the margin of victory is one percent. In this recount, Weinacht was required to pay $150 to the Iowa Secretary of State because it was outside that margin of victory.

