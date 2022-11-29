Show You Care
Kurt Warner returns to Cedar Falls Hy-Vee for latest episode of ‘Peyton’s Places’

The city of Cedar Falls shared an image of Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning at a Cedar Falls...
The city of Cedar Falls shared an image of Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning at a Cedar Falls Hy-Vee back when the episode was filmed in October.(City of Cedar Falls)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - UNI alumni and two-time National Football League MVP Kurt Warner appeared on the latest episode of an ESPN+ TV series.

“Peyton’s Places” features Peyton Manning as he visits former players, coaches, and key figures to get to the heart of how they became who they became. Warner famously worked at Hy-Vee while grinding it out to earn his place on the field.

You can check out a clip from the show below.

