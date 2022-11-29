Kurt Warner returns to Cedar Falls Hy-Vee for latest episode of ‘Peyton’s Places’

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - UNI alumni and two-time National Football League MVP Kurt Warner appeared on the latest episode of an ESPN+ TV series.

“Peyton’s Places” features Peyton Manning as he visits former players, coaches, and key figures to get to the heart of how they became who they became. Warner famously worked at Hy-Vee while grinding it out to earn his place on the field.

You can check out a clip from the show below.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.