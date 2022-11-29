Show You Care
Josh Turner coming to Muscatine County Fair in 2023

Singer-songwriter Josh Turner performs in concert at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on...
Singer-songwriter Josh Turner performs in concert at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on Saturday, March 28, 2015, in Valley Forge, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)(Owen Sweeney (custom credit) | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Josh Turner is coming to the 2023 Muscatine County Fair.

Organizers announced the headline musical act for next year’s fair on Tuesday, saying Turner will perform at 7:30 p.m. on July 22, 2023.

The concert will be held at the Muscatine County Fairgrounds, at 101 N Clay Street, in West Liberty.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on Friday on the Muscatine County Fair’s website.

The 2023 fair will run from July 19 to July 23.

