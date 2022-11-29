Josh Turner coming to Muscatine County Fair in 2023
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Josh Turner is coming to the 2023 Muscatine County Fair.
Organizers announced the headline musical act for next year’s fair on Tuesday, saying Turner will perform at 7:30 p.m. on July 22, 2023.
The concert will be held at the Muscatine County Fairgrounds, at 101 N Clay Street, in West Liberty.
Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on Friday on the Muscatine County Fair’s website.
The 2023 fair will run from July 19 to July 23.
