Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Padilla enters transfer portal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Colorado native thanked his teammates, coaches and fans, saying the decision came after “much thought.”

“It’s been an honor to represent the black and gold for these past four years,” Padilla said in the tweet. “I will cherish every moment and lesson I’ve learned along the way… After much thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.”

Padilla appeared in two games in the 2022 season, including the final game of the season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He took over for starting quarterback Spencer Petras, who suffered an arm injury.

The Hawkeyes lost the game 24-17, ending a four-game winning streak and their chances to clinch the Big Ten West Division title.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.