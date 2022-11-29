Iowa couple’s prized birdhouse restored after being lost in tornado

RUNNELLS, Iowa (KCCI) - A couple from Runnells, in central Iowa, has been reunited with their prized birdhouse after losing it in a tornado in March.

Stephen and Jean Warren said the tornado forced them to leave their home for months, and when they returned, the birdhouse was gone.

The couple’s nephew made it for them, and it sat on their porch for about 15 years.

A volunteer later found the birdhouse, which had been blown onto a neighbor’s property.

The volunteer also restored it with the help of his kids.

“I love that birdhouse,” Jean Warren said.

The couple moved back into their home last week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.