Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Harlem Globetrotters to come to Dubuque next spring

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A basketball team best known for its tricks will return to eastern Iowa next year.

The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Dubuque for an event at the Five Flags Center on March 20.

The venue says this is part of the team’s world tour for next year. Tickets go on sale next Monday.

The Globetrotters last visited Dubuque in 2016.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims identified in deadly crash on bridge between Marquette, Prairie du Chien
The U.S. Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River at Marquette, Iowa, on July 11, 2010.
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Peosta Police Department
Explosions in rural Peosta explained
The Dubuque Police Department
Two teenagers charged after alleged marijuana sale in Dubuque

Latest News

Levi Vincent-Freund, 29, is charged with assault with displaying a weapon after police say he...
Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport
Harlem Globetrotters to come to Dubuque next spring
Harlem Globetrotters to come to Dubuque next spring
Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School Senior Ava Miles
Student of the Month reaches rare accomplishments in music
A couple has been reunited with their prized birdhouse after losing it in a tornado in central...
Iowa couple’s prized birdhouse restored after being lost in tornado