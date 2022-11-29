Harlem Globetrotters to come to Dubuque next spring

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A basketball team best known for its tricks will return to eastern Iowa next year.

The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Dubuque for an event at the Five Flags Center on March 20.

The venue says this is part of the team’s world tour for next year. Tickets go on sale next Monday.

The Globetrotters last visited Dubuque in 2016.

