Fort Dodge police looking for dead baby in potential homicide

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 22nd at approximately 2:48 pm, emergency crews responded to a report indicating that a female had given birth to a child at home.

Police say the newborn was later deceased, and that the body was moved from its birthplace to another location.

An investigation is underway to attempt to locate the newborn’s body and the circumstances surrounding its birth, death, and disappearance of its remains.

Police are asking for anyone with video surveillance within the area bordered by Central Avenue and E. Kenyon Road as well as South 7th Street and South 12th Street to contact law enforcement.

Crime Stoppers has offered up a $1,000.00 reward for information that leads directly to the discovery of the newborn’s body.

