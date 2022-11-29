Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Fort Dodge police looking for dead baby in potential homicide

Police say the newborn was later deceased, and that the body was moved from its birthplace to...
Police say the newborn was later deceased, and that the body was moved from its birthplace to another location.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 22nd at approximately 2:48 pm, emergency crews responded to a report indicating that a female had given birth to a child at home.

Police say the newborn was later deceased, and that the body was moved from its birthplace to another location.

An investigation is underway to attempt to locate the newborn’s body and the circumstances surrounding its birth, death, and disappearance of its remains.

Police are asking for anyone with video surveillance within the area bordered by Central Avenue and E. Kenyon Road as well as South 7th Street and South 12th Street to contact law enforcement.

Crime Stoppers has offered up a $1,000.00 reward for information that leads directly to the discovery of the newborn’s body.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims identified in deadly crash on bridge between Marquette, Prairie du Chien
The U.S. Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River at Marquette, Iowa, on July 11, 2010.
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Rise in retail thefts hurt business owners
North Liberty jewelry store loses about $30,000 of merchandise after break-in
Peosta Police Department
Explosions in rural Peosta explained

Latest News

On this Giving Tuesday people in downtown Cedar Rapids helped ‘Stuff the Truck’ for those aging...
People in downtown Cedar Rapids ‘Stuff the Truck’ for those aging out of foster care
Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
The city of Cedar Falls shared an image of Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning at a Cedar Falls...
Kurt Warner returns to Cedar Falls Hy-Vee for latest episode of ‘Peyton’s Places’
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast