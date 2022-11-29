Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Rapids was arrested following an investigation that began in August 2022.

According to court documents, 57-year-old Joseph Drahozal was working as an insurance producer when he intentionally took possession of funds intended for the accounts of his clients and placed them into his own personal account.

Investigators say that Drahozal also forged his information onto checks belonging to clients in order to steal funds.

Drahozal was arrested on November 28th, 2022 and charged with one count of Forgery, two counts of Fraudulent Sales Practice under $10,000, and one count of Theft in the Third Degree.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.

