Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft

Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Rapids was arrested following an investigation that began in August 2022.

According to court documents, 57-year-old Joseph Drahozal was working as an insurance producer when he intentionally took possession of funds intended for the accounts of his clients and placed them into his own personal account.

Investigators say that Drahozal also forged his information onto checks belonging to clients in order to steal funds.

Drahozal was arrested on November 28th, 2022 and charged with one count of Forgery, two counts of Fraudulent Sales Practice under $10,000, and one count of Theft in the Third Degree.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims identified in deadly crash on bridge between Marquette, Prairie du Chien
The U.S. Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River at Marquette, Iowa, on July 11, 2010.
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Rise in retail thefts hurt business owners
North Liberty jewelry store loses about $30,000 of merchandise after break-in
Peosta Police Department
Explosions in rural Peosta explained

Latest News

On this Giving Tuesday people in downtown Cedar Rapids helped ‘Stuff the Truck’ for those aging...
People in downtown Cedar Rapids ‘Stuff the Truck’ for those aging out of foster care
The city of Cedar Falls shared an image of Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning at a Cedar Falls...
Kurt Warner returns to Cedar Falls Hy-Vee for latest episode of ‘Peyton’s Places’
Police say the newborn was later deceased, and that the body was moved from its birthplace to...
Fort Dodge police looking for dead baby in potential homicide
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast