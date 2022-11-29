Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Cedar Falls man arrested for alleged robberies at hotels, Metro Mart

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Falls man has been arrested and faces charges in connection to a series of robberies at hotels on Tuesday morning and one at a convenience store on Sunday.

In a press release, police said 24-year-old Giovonni Davis was arrested Tuesday after the two incidents at the hotels early on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect entered the Hilton Garden Inn, at 7213 Nordic Drive, just before 4 a.m., took money from the front desk and exited a rear door.

Then just after 4 a.m., law enforcement received a report about a second robbery at the Super 8 Motel, at 7515 Nordic Drive. Police said they saw a man fitting the suspect’s description walking along W. Ridgeway Avenue. When officers tried to contact the man, they say he threw a bat and fled on foot. Police were able to pursue the man and took him into custody.

Officers said the man, later identified as Davis, admitted in an interview to having committed the robbery at the Metro Mart, at 103 Franklin Street, on Nov. 27.

Davis faces charges of first degree burglary, interference with official acts and two counts of first degree robbery.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims identified in deadly crash on bridge between Marquette, Prairie du Chien
The U.S. Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River at Marquette, Iowa, on July 11, 2010.
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Peosta Police Department
Explosions in rural Peosta explained
According to police, two victims were approached as they exited their apartment and were...
Coralville Police make arrest after armed robbery at apartment complex

Latest News

Le Mars resident, Miakol Miakuach Mayiik, was arrested on multiple charges following a pursuit...
Western Iowa officer, suspect taken to hospital after car chase ends in crash
Democrat Elizabeth Wilson (left) and Republican Susie Weinacht (right) are running against each...
Linn County approves recount in House District 73 race
Singer-songwriter Josh Turner performs in concert at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on...
Josh Turner coming to Muscatine County Fair in 2023
Levi Vincent-Freund, 29, is charged with assault with displaying a weapon after police say he...
Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport