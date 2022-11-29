Cedar Falls man arrested for alleged robberies at hotels, Metro Mart

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Falls man has been arrested and faces charges in connection to a series of robberies at hotels on Tuesday morning and one at a convenience store on Sunday.

In a press release, police said 24-year-old Giovonni Davis was arrested Tuesday after the two incidents at the hotels early on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect entered the Hilton Garden Inn, at 7213 Nordic Drive, just before 4 a.m., took money from the front desk and exited a rear door.

Then just after 4 a.m., law enforcement received a report about a second robbery at the Super 8 Motel, at 7515 Nordic Drive. Police said they saw a man fitting the suspect’s description walking along W. Ridgeway Avenue. When officers tried to contact the man, they say he threw a bat and fled on foot. Police were able to pursue the man and took him into custody.

Officers said the man, later identified as Davis, admitted in an interview to having committed the robbery at the Metro Mart, at 103 Franklin Street, on Nov. 27.

Davis faces charges of first degree burglary, interference with official acts and two counts of first degree robbery.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.