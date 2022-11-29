Show You Care
Board selects new Dubuque County Public Health Director

Allie M. White(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Board of Health has selected Allie M. White as the Director of the Dubuque County Health Department.

The Department is set to embark on a new strategic planning process in the hopes of protecting and enhancing the health and well-being of all people and the environment in Dubuque County.

“I am grateful for the opportunities that have prepared me for this role and I am excited to lead Dubuque County in the pursuit of expanding its health and wellness endeavors,” White stated.

White was selected from a field of over 50 applicants in a national search. She will succeed Patrice Lambert who retired at the end of 2021. Currently, Stacey Killian, executive director of the Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association is serving as the Interim Director.

