Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting...
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting with his father when he was fatally shot.(Eric Vaughn / CC BY 2.0)
By WDTV News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) – An 11-year-old boy was killed in a hunting accident in West Virginia on Thanksgiving Day, authorities said.

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources told WDTV the boy was hunting with his father when he was fatally shot.

The shooting happened on Bear Mountain near the West Virginia-Virginia state line. Agencies from both states responded.

The DNR is continuing to investigate the boy’s death and did not say who fired the fatal shot.

The child’s identity has not yet been released.

The death comes after a similar hunting accident happened just four days prior in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 11-year-old Easton Thom was shot when a 41-year-old man attempted to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle.

The gun discharged and hit the middle school student in the chest. Thom died at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims identified in deadly crash on bridge between Marquette, Prairie du Chien
The U.S. Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River at Marquette, Iowa, on July 11, 2010.
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Rise in retail thefts hurt business owners
North Liberty jewelry store loses about $30,000 of merchandise after break-in
Peosta Police Department
Explosions in rural Peosta explained

Latest News

The largest European sea turtle ever to be identified has been discovered in Spain.
Ancient giant sea turtle with never-before-seen features found in Europe, scientists say
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
Experts suggest planning ahead for potential medical expenses
Experts suggest planning ahead for potential medical expenses
Decorating for the holidays is a tradition for many families, but this year don't let a trip to...
Tips to stay safe while decorating for the holidays
Experts suggest planning ahead for potential medical expenses