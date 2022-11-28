Working Iowa: Iowa DOT hiring plow drivers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Department Of Transportation is hiring hundreds of temporary workers to keep highways and streets free of snow, and safe for drivers.

The DOT says with more than 1,000 full time road crews covering the entire state, there isn’t enough current staff to help clear the thousands of miles of roads.

They’re looking to hire 633 seasonal workers.

Craig Bargfrede is the Winter Operations Administrator with the Iowa DOT.

“They would be doing everything, operating a snow plow, loading trucks, washing trucks, maintenance on the trucks between storms, making brine. There is a litany of tasks that they could be doing to help augment our full-time staff.”

The DOT says while their priority is to hire CDL licensed drivers, they do have some jobs available that won’t require one.

“They would be doing post clean-up tasks. Possibly replacing blades on the trucks, a liteany of tasks that have to be accomplished in order for us to be prepared and ready for the next winter storm.”

They are looking to hire right now.

“We are just a little bit behind what we typically see for hires this time of year, so we are really asking those that are interested in doing this kind of work, please contact us. We will do what we can do to get you on board and help us out with the Iowa DOT.”

The positions are spread out through the 101 garages across the state, and will last through the end of the winter season.

“In our world winter season is from October 15th until April 15th. Regardless of whether we have snow on the ground or what. The last couple of years we have had to extend it past April 15th because we have had a couple of late winter events that impacted us past the 15th of April.”

The pay is about $19 an hour.

