Victims identified in deadly crash on bridge between Marquette, Prairie du Chien

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (KCRG) - The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has now released the name of the two people killed in a crash this weekend on the U.S. Highway 18 over the Mississippi River. That’s the bridge that connects Marquette to Prairie du Chien, between Clayton County, Iowa and Crawford County, Wisconsin.

The Sheriff’s Office says two vehicles collided head on in the area of the Township of Bridgeport around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

They say 43-year-old Tracy Larson of Prairie du Chien was driving a 2002 Cadillac Escalade toward the east, and 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah was driving a 2007 Chevrolet 2500HD toward the west, when it happened. The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate who crossed over the center line. Both drivers died from their injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says there were also an adult woman and two young children inside the Chevrolet who suffered non-life threatening injuries. A friend of the Hackman family has set up a GoFundMe for them.

It took crews about 4 and a half hours to investigate the crash and clean it up. Authorities are still investigating.

Bridgeport Fire Department, Prairie du Chien Fire Department, Gundersen EMS, Gundersen Air, Crossing Rivers Health, Crawford County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Prairie du Chien Police Department, Mar Mac Police Department, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Mar Mac EMS, Monona EMS, West Grant EMS, Mar Mac Fire Department, Iowa Department of Transportation, Milo’s Towing Service, Bob’s Towing Service, and Crawford County Coroner all responded to the scene.

