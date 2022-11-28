CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A November storm is expected to move from the Plains through the upper Midwest. Rain and snow develop first in the northwest zone and slowly push to the southeast. Trace to 1″ amounts will be common throughout most of the viewing area with the exception being in the northwest. Northwest winds behind the system bring a midweek chill to the air. However, a quick rebound in temperature comes our way by the end of the week. Have a great night!

