Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Rain and Snow

By Joe Winters
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A November storm is expected to move from the Plains through the upper Midwest. Rain and snow develop first in the northwest zone and slowly push to the southeast. Trace to 1″ amounts will be common throughout most of the viewing area with the exception being in the northwest. Northwest winds behind the system bring a midweek chill to the air. However, a quick rebound in temperature comes our way by the end of the week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River at Marquette, Iowa, on July 11, 2010.
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette
Two dead following Henry County crash
Two dead following Henry County crash
Multiple crashes took place over the holiday weekend.
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
Victims identified in deadly crash on bridge between Marquette, Prairie du Chien
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Afternoon, November 28
kcrg wx
A nice start to the week, look for precipitation to return tomorrow
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, November 28th, 2022
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, November 27
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, November 27