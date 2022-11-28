Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Police: Family Monopoly game night turns violent, leads to shooting

John Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
John Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A family game night in Tulsa turned violent and led to an assault charge.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home on Saturday evening.

Police said a family was playing Monopoly when a fight broke out between John Armstrong and his stepfather.

“After knocking over the Monopoly board and turning over furniture, another family member told Armstrong and his stepfather to take the fight outside,” police said.

The two went outside, where Armstrong pulled out a pistol and chased his stepfather and stepsister down the street at gunpoint, police said. Armstrong admitted to firing one round.

The stepsister called 911 and said Armstrong chased them down the street with a gun and fired a shot at her and her father.

When officers arrived, they arrested Armstrong. They also found Monopoly money and game pieces scattered around the living room.

Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

“Armstrong won’t be able to use the ‘get out of jail free’ card for this one,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River at Marquette, Iowa, on July 11, 2010.
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette
Two dead following Henry County crash
Two dead following Henry County crash
Multiple crashes took place over the holiday weekend.
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
Victims identified in deadly crash on bridge between Marquette, Prairie du Chien
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink

Latest News

Dubuque teens arrested following robbery
Dubuque teens arrested following robbery
Cedar Rapids Christmas tree arrives at Green Square Park
Cedar Rapids Christmas tree arrives at Green Square Park
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Letter: ‘Nothing to suggest’ Alito violated ethics standards
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Safety policy not enforced before Michigan school shooting
A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland Sunday...
2 rescued after plane hits transmission tower in Maryland