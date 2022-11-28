Parents in Solon School District may vote on proposed $25 million bond

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - In March, the Solon Community School District is considering asking parents to vote on a general bond obligation. The proposed vote could happen on March 7th.

The district says they could borrow up to $25 million dollars without having to raise taxes over the current tax rate. That would be because of increased property values through the district, as well as careful financial planning.

It comes as the district says its seen a steady enrollment in students. That includes 156 new students since 2014, and an anticipated 500 new residential lots to come in the next 10 years. That could mean up to 2,200 students in all in the next 10 years.

They say that, coupled with aging buildings and more work, they need more and renovated spaces.

Renovations could include updates to Lakeview Elementary School and the District Administrative Offices, including electrical, plumbing, heating and ventilation, as well as making them complaint with the Americans Disabilities Act (ADA).

Other work would include covered space for buses, an off-site location for routine fleet maintenance, turf replacement, a need for industrial and technical education space, and more multi-purpose indoor space for extra-curricular activities.

Another proposed project would be to expand Solon Intermediate School, including at least 9 various school rooms and a gym.

The district is asking parents to take a survey to help with their decision.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.