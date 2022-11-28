Show You Care
North Carolina rallies from 17-down to beat No. 5 Iowa State

Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski, center, attempts to drive against Deja Kelly, left, during a...
Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski, center, attempts to drive against Deja Kelly, left, during a game in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. The Tarheels defeated the Cyclones 73-64.(Courtesy: Iowa State University Athletics)
By SEAN HIGHKIN, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 29 points to power No. 8 North Carolina to a 17-point comeback over No. 5 Iowa State and win 73-64 in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament Sunday.

Kennedy Todd-Williams added 17 points to help the Tar Heels (6-0) complete the comeback and remain undefeated on the season. Alyssa Ustby contributed 14 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Stephanie Soares led the Cyclones (5-1) with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Ashley Joens had 18 points and nine rebounds as Iowa State suffered its first loss of the year.

Iowa State controlled the game throughout the opening two periods, taking a 35-22 lead into halftime behind 12 first-half points and nine rebounds from Soares.

The Cyclones led by as much as 17 in the second quarter, but after halftime the Tar Heels began to chip away at the deficit. A 15-0 fourth-quarter run gave North Carolina its first lead of the night and they never gave it back to Iowa State.

North Carolina got hot from 3-point range in the second half and finished the game shooting 43.8% (7-of-16) from deep.

Iowa State dominated the glass, outrebounding North Carolina 46-37.

After North Carolina completed its comeback in the championship game, Kelly was named MVP of the tournament.

BIG PICTURE:

North Carolina: The Tar Heels ran the table in the PKI tournament to remain undefeated on the season.

Iowa State: The Cyclones had a mixed showing at the PKI tournament, handling No. 18 Oregon in the opening game before blowing a 17-point lead to the Tar Heels in the championship game.

UP NEXT:

Iowa State: The Cyclones return home to face SIU Edwardsville on Tuesday.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels travel to Bloomington to face No. 6 Indiana on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

