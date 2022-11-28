Nice start to the work week, storm system follows

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some quiet weather is in store to start off the work week, but things become more active quickly.

Lows dip toward the low 20s tonight, with highs back in the mid and upper 40s Monday with some sunshine. Clouds build Monday night, and the chance for rain or a rain/snow mix arrives through the day on Tuesday.

Some minor snow accumulation is possible in our northwest zone, with little to none elsewhere as the storm leaves by Wednesday. The swath of higher amounts of accumulating snow will stay to our northwest, based on current data. We’ll be watching this system closely for any variation in strength or path that would lead to a different outcome for our viewing area.

Much colder air will be found on Wednesday as the storm pulls away, with some ups and downs likely to round out the 9-day. Another storm system appears possible toward the start of the following week.

