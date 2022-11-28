Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Nice start to the work week, storm system follows

A quiet day to star the work week.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some quiet weather is in store to start off the work week, but things become more active quickly.

Lows dip toward the low 20s tonight, with highs back in the mid and upper 40s Monday with some sunshine. Clouds build Monday night, and the chance for rain or a rain/snow mix arrives through the day on Tuesday.

Some minor snow accumulation is possible in our northwest zone, with little to none elsewhere as the storm leaves by Wednesday. The swath of higher amounts of accumulating snow will stay to our northwest, based on current data. We’ll be watching this system closely for any variation in strength or path that would lead to a different outcome for our viewing area.

Much colder air will be found on Wednesday as the storm pulls away, with some ups and downs likely to round out the 9-day. Another storm system appears possible toward the start of the following week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes took place over the holiday weekend.
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
Two dead following Henry County crash
Two dead following Henry County crash
Marion Police vehicle.
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
Fire on Broadmore Road NW in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids crews respond to house fire near Cherry Hill Park
Paulson will face charges in Benton and Iowa counties.
Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, November 27
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, November 27
Some clouds build in on Monday.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, November 27
A wet and windy Sunday morning
A wet and windy Sunday morning