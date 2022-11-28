Nelson Brands makes his return to the lineup following surgeries

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - To have your arm raised at the end of your first match in nearly a calendar year, felt pretty good for Iowa’s Nelson Brands.

Brands posted 5-1 decision in his season debut in Iowa’s dual against No. 21 Penn on Saturday. His last match happened on December 21, 2021. Saturday’s dual was just his third live wrestling action since having Tommy John surgery on his elbow. Following that procedure, he had to have another surgery after getting into a motorcycle accident.

“It’s good to get the nerves out. You know, you don’t wrestle for that long, you have those nerves again. You’ve got those butterflies, so it’s awesome to get that out, felt great,” the senior said after his bout. “I got into a little motorcycle accident like four weeks ago, six weeks ago now, so that’s why I wasn’t wrestling at the beginning of the season. I broke my collarbone. I got surgery and that held out great. No issues with that. My elbow is still a little bit - it’s fun. Tommy John surgery is fun, but it will be great. Feels good, feels strong,” he added.

“At a certain point, you have to have a certain decision that’s best for him and after that, it’s his call. We have a great medical team and when it’s the athletes call and they want to go, then they’re going. That’s what happened,” Iowa wrestling head coach Tom Brands explained about Nelson.

Up next for Iowa is the Cy-Hawk Series against Iowa State. The Hawkeyes will host the Cyclones Sunday, Dec. 4.

