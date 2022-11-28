Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Major running event out in eastern Iowa in 2023

While the Run CRANDIC is cancelled in 2023, this is a picture from the event in 2021.
While the Run CRANDIC is cancelled in 2023, this is a picture from the event in 2021.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Run CRANDIC races will not return next year. That’s the decision from the Corridor Running board, which posted the announcement on their Facebook page recently.

They said they can’t safely hold to multi-city race due to several things including a 10 member, all volunteer board, as well as unexpected issues like logistical challenges with municipalities and the availability of emergency response agencies.

They are instead putting their time and effort into expanding the race experience in five other events:

- FreezeFest 5k

- Marion Arts Festival 5k & Half Marathon

- Fifth Seasons 8k & 5k

- NewBo 10k & Half Marathon

- North Shore Trail Races

The Corridor Running Board said the cancellation was a difficult decision, “which was not taken lightly. We appreciate your understanding and we look forward to making 2023 a fun, safe, and memorable race season.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead following Henry County crash
Two dead following Henry County crash
The U.S. Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River at Marquette, Iowa, on July 11, 2010.
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette
Multiple crashes took place over the holiday weekend.
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom