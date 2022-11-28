Major running event out in eastern Iowa in 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Run CRANDIC races will not return next year. That’s the decision from the Corridor Running board, which posted the announcement on their Facebook page recently.

They said they can’t safely hold to multi-city race due to several things including a 10 member, all volunteer board, as well as unexpected issues like logistical challenges with municipalities and the availability of emergency response agencies.

They are instead putting their time and effort into expanding the race experience in five other events:

- FreezeFest 5k

- Marion Arts Festival 5k & Half Marathon

- Fifth Seasons 8k & 5k

- NewBo 10k & Half Marathon

- North Shore Trail Races

The Corridor Running Board said the cancellation was a difficult decision, “which was not taken lightly. We appreciate your understanding and we look forward to making 2023 a fun, safe, and memorable race season.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.