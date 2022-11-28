Show You Care
Iowa man who sexually abused sleeping woman sentenced to more than 15 years in prison

There is no parole in the federal system.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man will go to federal prison after a jury found him guilty of sexual abuse back in June 2022.

Evidence at the trial showed that 67-year-old Robin Roberts from the Meskwaki Settlement performed a sex act on the victim while she was asleep. She never consented to the sex and was not capable of consent when it happened.

Roberts was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment and ordered to pay a $5,000 special assessment pursuant to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

