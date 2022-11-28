Show You Care
Havenpark, Sunrise Village fined for multiple violations from wastewater treatment facility

Residents of the Havenpark Communities’ mobile home parks have previously voiced their concerns...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Havenpark Communities, which owns three mobile home parks in Iowa City and five in Johnson County, has agreed to pay at least $8,000 in fines for multiple violations from its wastewater treatment facility that served its Sunrise Village Mobile Home Park since 2020.

According to the administrative consent order between Havenpark LLC, Sunrise Village LLC, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (Iowa DNR), the Iowa DNR cited Havenpark and Sunrise at least 4 times since 2020 for violations that include discharging wastewater into a creek that flows into the Iowa River.

As part of the agreement, Havenpark and Sunrise have agreed to build and complete construction on a new wastewater facility by August 2025.

Residents of the Havenpark Communities’ mobile home parks have previously voiced their concerns over the price hikes and maintenance upkeep under the ownership.

