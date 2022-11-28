Show You Care
Fire damages car near South Amana, firefighters prevent spread to structure

The Williamsburg Fire Department responded to the scene of a car on fire early this morning, battling the flames to help prevent their spread.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH AMANA Iowa (KCRG) - An early morning fire was extinguished in time to save a nearby garage and vehicles, according to fire department officials.

At around 1:52 a.m., the Williamsburg Fire Department was sent to the report of a fire in the 2900 block of 170th Street, located southeast of South Amana. Firefighters arrived within 20 minutes and located a vehicle on fire in a driveway near a garage. Crews immediately set out to put out the fire and keep it from spreading to the garage.

The firefighters’ efforts limited the amount of heat damage to the garage and protected the vehicles inside.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol assisted in the emergency response.

