Family of late Iowa State Patrol Trooper giving back to communities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a time of giving, the family of an Iowa State Patrol Trooper who died in the line of duty is giving back in his memory.

Holly Benda and her four daughters donated funds to 30 area emergency response agencies recently. That includes the Waukon Police Department, pictured with this story. The money came from a recent memorial bow shoot held in honor of their loved one.

Trooper Ted Benda died on October 20, 2021 at a hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin. On October 14th, he was responding to a call in Clayton County, when he crashed his squad car on Highway 51 near Postville in Allamakee County while trying to avoid a deer. Trooper had served in law enforcement for about 15 years, including the last five with Iowa State Patrol. At the time of the crash, his youngest daughter was just a newborn.

