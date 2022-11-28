Show You Care
Explosions in rural Peosta explained

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Peosta, Iowa (KCRG) - People on Saturday in the Peosta area had a surprise when they suddenly felt not just one, but two explosions.

The Peosta Police Department says they started to get numerous phone calls reporting the explosions around 5:21 p.m.

Officers quickly started to investigate and found someone was recreationally using tannerite in the county south of the city. Tannerite is a Brand of Bianary Exploding Targets used in firearms practice, according to the company that makes it. They say it is stable when subjected to a less severe form of force, like if it were dropped or someone hit a target with a hammer. When hit with a bullet, they produce a large explosion and a cloud of water vapor. The company says it can be useful for someone practicing with a long-range rifle.

The Peosta Police Department says there is no danger to the public in this situation.

