Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Dubuque’s Reflections in the Park continues raising money, dazzling visitors

In tonight's Show You Care spotlight, KCRG-TV9's Cole Krutzfield shows how this holiday light show has been helping people in need for decades.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Gary Gansemer, the former president and CEO of Hillcrest Family Services, said “It started in 1995 as the brainchild of Sharon Field, and here we are 28 years later and raised over a couple million dollars to benefit Hillcrest. Hillcrest has over 30 different programs, so over 30,000 people each year and people are in need of places in their lives. So all the money that we gained from this helps support those services and make them possible.”

This includes programs like homeless outreach, its wellness center, and Mentor Dubuque.

“There’s a special pride in doing something. So many people have been through. So many people already tonight we’re only an hour into it, we’ve had people from Chicago, even somebody from California who was coming through for the first time. It is amazing, and they got smiles on their faces and they want to know who it’s benefiting,” Gansemer said. “And to be able to share some of the Hillcrest story with people, I’m very grateful.”

“It’s great thanks for the community. Every night people are coming through, said ‘we have made this tradition every Saturday night after Thanksgiving,’” Gansmer continued.

Ed Wulfekuhle, who was visiting with family members, said “we celebrate my wife’s birthday and then we go out to dinner first and then we come here and look at the lights.”

For Gansmer, Reflections in the Park is personal.

“I grew up here in Dubuque and on Christmas, we used to drive down Grandview Avenue when I was a kid to see the lights. And to have people backed up seeing the lights on Grandview Avenue, it brings back many memories and just a really positive feel-good story.”

“It makes you know that your effort was worth it. And like I say, it’s not just our efforts, but there’s the idea of where the money goes to the organization. Hillcrest Family Services is such a great organization, just does your heart good to know that you’re helping them out,” Tom Burke, who has volunteered for around 5 years constructing the displays, said.

It takes a team of roughly 500 volunteers to construct, operate, and tear down Reflections in the Park.

Reflections in the Park will run daily until January 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Louis Murphy Park in Dubuque. Santa will be at Reflections in the Park on Tuesdays until Christmas. It costs $12 per vehicle to enter.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes took place over the holiday weekend.
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
Two dead following Henry County crash
Two dead following Henry County crash
Marion Police vehicle.
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
The U.S. Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River at Marquette, Iowa, on July 11, 2010.
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette
Fire on Broadmore Road NW in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids crews respond to house fire near Cherry Hill Park

Latest News

Hospital equipment.
Cedar Rapids woman working to close organ donation loophole
Traffic on an Iowa highway.
Travelers face few hurdles heading home from Thanksgiving
Hospital equipment.
Woman from eastern Iowa pushing for bone marrow donor time off
Deck the Halls Festival.
'Deck the Halls Festival' gets families in the Christmas spirit