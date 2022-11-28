Show You Care
Dubuque County Conservation Board to review policies

Dubuque County Conservation Board
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KDTH) - The Dubuque County Conservation Board plans to review policies for private events on conservation land. This according to our radio partner KDTH.

This was after an off-road auto event Sundown Mountain Resort hosted in October along Heritage Trail.

Participants were allowed to camp on county conservation property. That prompted complaints from neighboring private property owners. They claim those who took part in the event caused significant damage.

