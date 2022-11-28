Show You Care
Delaware County Sheriff’s Office K9 to get donation of body armor

Delaware County Sheriff's Office K9 Eclipse
Delaware County Sheriff's Office K9 Eclipse
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - K9 officer Eclipse will receive a bullet and stab protective vest following a donation from a non-profit organization.

Vested interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity whose mission since 2009 is to provide these vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs in the US. To date they’ve provided over 4,845 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. The program is open to dogs that are at least 20 months old, and actively employed and certified with a law enforcement agency.

K9 officer Eclipse’s vest is sponsored by Kimberly Shader of Orlando, FL, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

