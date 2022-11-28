Crews respond to Burlington house fire Sunday morning

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Sunday around 1:40 a.m. to a house fire in Burlington.

The Burlington Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Chalfant Street, Burlington, according to a media release. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the first-floor windows and into the exterior of a single-family home.

According to firefighters, the fire started in the living room, in the front of the house. No one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.

West Burlington firefighters, Burlington Police, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Deputies, Alliant Energy, and Superior Ambulance assisted.

Crews cleared the fire around 4:47 a.m.

