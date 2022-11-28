Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Crews respond to Burlington house fire Sunday morning

Crews responded Sunday around 1:40 a.m. to a house fire in Burlington.
Crews responded Sunday around 1:40 a.m. to a house fire in Burlington.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Sunday around 1:40 a.m. to a house fire in Burlington.

The Burlington Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Chalfant Street, Burlington, according to a media release. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the first-floor windows and into the exterior of a single-family home.

According to firefighters, the fire started in the living room, in the front of the house. No one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.

West Burlington firefighters, Burlington Police, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Deputies, Alliant Energy, and Superior Ambulance assisted.

Crews cleared the fire around 4:47 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River at Marquette, Iowa, on July 11, 2010.
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette
Two dead following Henry County crash
Two dead following Henry County crash
Multiple crashes took place over the holiday weekend.
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is seeking restaurants for the 11th Annual Restaurant...
Applications open for 2023 Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Expert of the Day: Courtney Axline with Learning RX
Expert of the Day: Courtney Axline with Learning RX
Generic police lights
Authorities looking for escapee who didn’t return to facility in Waterloo
Authorities looking for escapee from Dubuque facility