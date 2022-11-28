Coralville Police make arrest after armed robbery at apartment complex

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday at approximately 11:28 pm, police responded to the 2500 block of Holiday Rd. for a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, two victims were approached as they exited their apartment and were ordered back inside at gunpoint where their cell phones were stolen before the suspect fled the area on foot.

An officer arriving on scene saw the suspect running northeast. After a short foot chase, 21-year-old Jovon Ellis was arrested. The stolen cell phones and a CO2 pistol were recovered nearby.

Ellis has been charged with Robbery in the First Degree.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

