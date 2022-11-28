Show You Care
Cedar Falls Police looking for robbery suspect

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store and got away with cash.

Officers responded to the Metro Mart located at 103 Franklin Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the suspect was gone.

An employee reported to police a tall man, dressed in dark clothing, along with a face covering, came into the store with a baseball bat. Police say the man took money from the cash register before running off. They did not say how much money he took.

Both the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol helped in the initial investigation.

