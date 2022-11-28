Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County ditch

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A body was found in rural Decatur County near a burnt vehicle on Saturday.

Decatur County Sheriff Chris Lane said the investigation began around 4:28 p.m. Saturday after the Sheriff’s office responded to a call. The body and vehicle were found East of Leon city limits.

Leon residents Ginny and Steven Bettin say when word spread through Leon that a body was found by a burned vehicle near their home, their first thought was disbelief.

“This is totally out of character for this area,” said Steven Bettin.

The Bettins both came home around 6 p.m. Saturday evening. Neither heard nor saw anything on the way onto their property.

“If there’s an ambulance or something, you are going to know they are out there and you hear them,” said Ginny Bettin. “This is a safe community... There’s good folks and they watch out for each other.”

Lane told KCCI that there aren’t any missing persons reports in the area, but his team has reached out to surrounding counties to see if they have any reports.

Both the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Iowa State Patrol are also investigating.

The sheriff’s office tells KCCI that they believe they know the identity of the deceased. Autopsy results are expected this week.

Law enforcement does not suspect foul play at this time.

