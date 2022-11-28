Authorities looking for escapee who didn’t return to facility in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities are looking for a man convicted of domestic abuse assault in Black Hawk County who didn’t return to the Residential Correctional Facility in Waterloo.

34-year old Cody Tarrance was supposed to return on Saturday. He’s been staying there since November 8th.

Tarrance is 5′9″ and weighs 212 pounds.

Anyone who knows where he is should contact local police.

