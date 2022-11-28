Show You Care
Authorities looking for escapee from Dubuque facility

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities in the Dubuque area are looking for a person who didn’t return to the Dubuque Residential Facility.

27-year-old Christopher Blackmond, Junior is convicted of second degree robbery out of Scott County. They say he has been there since September 15, and was supposed to return on Sunday but did not.

Blackmond is 5′7″ and weighs 256 pounds. Anyone with information should contact their local police.

