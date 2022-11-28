Show You Care
Applications open for 2023 Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is seeking restaurants for the 11th Annual Restaurant Week.

The event will feature special menu items created by up to 20 selected restaurants and will run from February 17th - February 26th 2023.

“Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week is a community favorite, and we are excited to bring it back once again next year,” said Maddix Stovie, event planner at the Economic Alliance. “We look forward to receiving applications and beginning the selection process for this foodie event.”

Interested restaurants must become Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance members before January 20th, 2023 in order to be eligible. You can apply at the link here.

