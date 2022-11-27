Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

A wet and windy Sunday morning

A wet and windy Sunday morning
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Rain is pattering on the window this morning as scattered showers move across Eastern Iowa. It’s also a warm start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. The scattered showers will move out of the region by noon, leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will clear out of the area overnight, allowing lows to cool into the low to mid 20s.

Monday we’ll wake up to a mostly sunny sky. However, a partly cloudy sky is expected in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-40s. Tuesday we’re watching for a rain and snow mix with snow expected Wednesday as a low pressure system moves through the Midwest. The low will also bring cold temperatures back to the area with highs in the 30s Wednesday and into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes took place over the holiday weekend.
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
Marion Police vehicle.
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
Fire on Broadmore Road NW in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids crews respond to house fire near Cherry Hill Park
Paulson will face charges in Benton and Iowa counties.
Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County
The incident is under investigation.
Multi-vehicle accident leaves several injured in Jo Daviess County

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, November 27
Another storm system approaches by the middle of the week.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, November 26
Showers possible overnight, early Sunday.
Scattered showers move in tonight, chilly Sunday follows
Showers possible overnight, early Sunday.
First Alert Forecast