Two dead following Henry County crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a car was going west on Highway 34 at mile marker 246 when it went off the roadway, heading south. The vehicle crossed traffic heading east and entered the south ditch where it hit a parked truck. After crashing into the truck, the vehicle rolled onto it’s side and stopped.

Two people are dead after the crash, Sherry Reid from Stockport, Iowa and Judith Ellis from Ollie, Iowa.

Three people were injured due to the accident, Sean Reid from Stockport, Iowa, Carol Johnson from Fairfield, Iowa, and Tammi Ellis from Ollie, Iowa. Sean Reid and Johnson were both taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals. Tammi Ellis was taken to the Southeastern Iowa Regional Medical Center.

Join the TV9 Morning crew for some holiday fun!
Hometown Holiday Treat Recipes
A wet and windy Sunday morning
Tom Lilly secures win number 600 as Xavier takes down Bishop Heelan
