CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Same teams, same result, but with more history.

The Xavier Saints took down the Bishop Heelan Crusaders, just as they did in the 2022 4A state title game. The Saints gave head coach Tom Lilly his 600th career victory.

Kyla Mason let Xavier with 19 points, the Saints move to 2-0.

