Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

TCU beats No. 25 Iowa to win Emerald Coast Classic tourney

Kris Murray returns to Hawkeyes for Junior season
Kris Murray returns to Hawkeyes for Junior season
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Micah Peavy scored 16 points and Mike Miles Jr. added 15 in his second game back from an injury to lead TCU over No. 25 Iowa, 79-66, in the Emerald Coast Classic championship game on Saturday night.

Miles, the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. The point guard returned to action in the semifinal round Friday after missing two games with a left foot injury.

The Horned Frogs (5-1) broke open what had been a nip-and-tuck battle up until about three minutes into the second half, when TCU went on a 13-4 run to grab a 58-43 lead.

Xavier Cork was the only other scorer in double figures for TCU with 10 points.

TCU held Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery scoreless a day after he led the Hawkeyes (5-1) with 21 points in their semifinal win over Clemson. Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis led Iowa with 15 points each. Kris Murray added 11.

Peavy opened the game with a 3-pointer and layup as TCU sprinted to a 9-0 lead. That turned out to be the Horned Frogs’ biggest margin of the first period. Iowa responded with an 11-2 run for the first of five ties before halftime. o tie the score at 11-11. It was the first of five ties before intermission.

TWICE IS NICE

It was TCU’s second Emerald Coast title in as many appearances. The Horned Frogs also won in 2017, defeating New Mexico and St. Bonaventure. Later that season, TCU earned its first NCAA Tournament bid in 20 years.

THE BIG PICTURE

TCU: The win showed how important Miles is to the Horned Frogs and could vault them back into the AP Top 25. They opened at No. 14, their highest preseason ranking, but dropped out of the poll after a one-point loss to Northwestern State while Miles was sidelined. Defeating Iowa is their first signature win and they won’t have a chance to notch another until January, when they begin a series of Big 12 games.

Iowa: The loss likely made the Hawkeyes’ stay in the Top 25 a brief one after grabbing the last spot earlier in the week. The road ahead is challenging, starting with a double dose of Atlantic Coast Conference matchups in Georgia Tech on Tuesday and then No. 8 Duke in the Jimmy V Classic before the in-state rivalry with Iowa State and the Big Ten opener against Wisconsin.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Georgia Tech on Tuesday as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

TCU: Hosts Providence on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion Police vehicle.
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
Paulson will face charges in Benton and Iowa counties.
Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County
Iowa State Patrol
Four-wheeler crash leaves 13-year-old dead in Delaware County
Fire on Broadmore Road NW in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids crews respond to house fire near Cherry Hill Park
The holiday experience at Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids is now open.
Brucemore Mansion’s holiday experience opens

Latest News

Purdue NCAA college football head coach Jeff Brohm speaks at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago,...
Purdue earns bid to Big Ten title game, shutting door on Iowa’s longshot hopes
“Heartbeat” of the Hawkeyes Jack Campbell will play his final game at Kinnick Stadium
“Heartbeat” of the Hawkeyes Jack Campbell will play his final game at Kinnick Stadium
(AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Iowa to lock up Big Ten title game bid with win over Huskers
No LaPorta, Luke Lachey will have to step up in possible Big Ten West clincher
No LaPorta, Luke Lachey will have to step up in possible Big Ten West clincher