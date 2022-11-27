Show You Care
Scattered showers move in tonight, chilly Sunday follows

Showers move in overnight, but they should stay on the lighter side.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A chance for showers returns tonight as a storm system passes to our southeast.

Lows dip into the low to mid 30s, presenting a threat for a few snowflakes to mix in before the showers end on Sunday morning. We will be left with cloudy skies and windy conditions to end the weekend, as highs reach the low 40s.

Monday is a break before another storm system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. This could present a chance for rain and snow, which could transition to light snow by Wednesday. We’ll be watching the progress and track of this system, as it’s likely to drop a swath of some accumulating snow in the central U.S. on its cold side. For now, the most likely region of the TV9 viewing area to get any snow would be toward our northwest zone.

Colder temperatures drop into the area afterward, with highs generally in the 30s.

