No. 2 Iowa defeats Penn 26-11, but Brands says changes need to be made
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Cobe Siebrecht’s fall over Anthony Artalona capped off a dual victory over No. 21 Penn.
The second-ranked Hawkeyes won seven matches including bonus point wins from Patrick Kennedy, Tony Cassioppi and Siebrecht.
The Hawkeyes are now 4-0 but head coach Tom Brands says changes in the lineup are still necessary.
“We gotta get better,” Brands said. “We’re going a week from tomorrow.”
Iowa’s upcoming dual meet with Iowa State is set for Sunday, December 4th.
