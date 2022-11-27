Show You Care
No. 2 Iowa defeats Penn 26-11, but Brands says changes need to be made

By John Campbell
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Cobe Siebrecht’s fall over Anthony Artalona capped off a dual victory over No. 21 Penn.

The second-ranked Hawkeyes won seven matches including bonus point wins from Patrick Kennedy, Tony Cassioppi and Siebrecht.

The Hawkeyes are now 4-0 but head coach Tom Brands says changes in the lineup are still necessary.

“We gotta get better,” Brands said. “We’re going a week from tomorrow.”

Iowa’s upcoming dual meet with Iowa State is set for Sunday, December 4th.

